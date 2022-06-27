ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6227 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
53 876 210
war (20280) Zelenskyi (3886) Kremenchuk (49) shoot out (8719) Poltava region (76)

Zelenskyi about occupiers' attack on Kremenchuk: There were more than thousand civilians in mall, number of victims is impossible to imagine. VIDEO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the occupiers' missile strike on Kremenchuk in the Poltava region.

He reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The occupiers fired rockets at the shopping center, where there were more than a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, and the number of victims is impossible to imagine.

No danger to the Russian army. No strategic value. Only the attempt of people to live a normal life, which so angers the occupiers.

Russia continues to place its powerlessness on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for adequacy and humanity on its part, "the statement reads.

A video from the site of the occupiers' attack has been published online.

Read more: Rocket strike on very crowded place in Kremenchug. There are dead and wounded, - mayor Maletskyi

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 