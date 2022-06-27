Confirmed death of 2 people as result of attack of shopping center in Kremenchuk, 20 people are wounded

It is known about the first victims as a result of a missile strike by the Russian occupiers on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region.

The head of regional military administration Dmitro Lunin reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"At the moment it is known about 20 wounded, 9 of them in serious condition. It has already been confirmed that 2 people died. The rescue operation is underway," the statement said.

