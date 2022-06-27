ENG
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 983 7
shoot out (8719) Kharkiv (689)

As result of attack of Kharkiv 3 people were lost, 15 were wounded, among them there are children

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

харків

Adviser to the mayor of Kharkiv, Natalya Popova, published information about civilian casualties in Kharkiv as a result of shelling on June 27.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about it on Facebook.

Popova noted: "The shelling of Kharkiv by the Russians. Previously, 15 people were injured. Among the wounded are children. 3 dead.

Not the final data."

Read more: Rashists struck on North Saltovka in Kharkiv, 3 civilians were injured

