As result of attack of Kharkiv 3 people were lost, 15 were wounded, among them there are children
Adviser to the mayor of Kharkiv, Natalya Popova, published information about civilian casualties in Kharkiv as a result of shelling on June 27.
According to Censor.NET, she wrote about it on Facebook.
Popova noted: "The shelling of Kharkiv by the Russians. Previously, 15 people were injured. Among the wounded are children. 3 dead.
Not the final data."
