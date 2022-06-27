As result of attack of Kharkiv 3 people were lost, 15 were wounded, among them there are children

Adviser to the mayor of Kharkiv, Natalya Popova, published information about civilian casualties in Kharkiv as a result of shelling on June 27.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about it on Facebook.

Popova noted: "The shelling of Kharkiv by the Russians. Previously, 15 people were injured. Among the wounded are children. 3 dead.

Not the final data."

