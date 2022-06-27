Occupiers seek to surround Lysychansk, enemy is trying to block city from south and southwest, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of the Russian invasion at 18:00 on June 27.

The message reads: "One hundred and twenty-fourth days of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continue.

The Russian occupiers continue to launch missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine. Today, in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a Russian rocket hit a shopping center where civilians were staying. The number of victims is currently unknown. Rescue operations are underway.

Demonstrative and provocative actions by units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the areas bordering Ukraine are not ruled out in the Volyn and Polissya areas, as well as the intensification of intelligence to clarify the positions and nature of our troops.

Air and missile strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus are expected to continue. Once again, we urge you not to ignore air alarms.

In the Seversky direction, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to be located in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces. The enemy fired mortars near Pokrovka and Starykovo, Sumy region. The enemy also used jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Porozok and Verkhnya Pozhnya, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is defending previously occupied positions, trying to prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces and their entry to the state border of Ukraine in the north of the Kharkiv region. Intelligence is trying to find weaknesses in the defense of our troops.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, in order to regain lost ground, tried to carry out assault operations in the area of the settlement of Dementievka, but was unsuccessful, and withdrew. Also, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed enemy assaults in the direction of Dovgalivka and Zaliman.

The occupiers are taking measures to quickly disguise and try to mislead our units, for which they are installing wooden models of tanks on the defensive positions.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position and create favorable conditions for the attack on the settlements of Barvinkove and Slovyansk. Continues shelling.

Trying to take control of Mazanivka, the enemy launched an offensive from the area of the village of Dovgenke. They received a strong rebuff from the Ukrainian defenders and withdrew with losses.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus on attempts to surround the Defense Forces near the city of Lysychansk, trying to blockade the city from the south and southwest. Takes measures to replenish the loss of personnel, weapons and military equipment.

The enemy did not take active action in the Kramatorsk direction.

Mortar and artillery shelling was recorded in the Lysychansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Verkhnokamyanka and Soledar.

The enemy led the offensive in the direction of Vovchoyarivka - Verkhnokamyanka has partial success and is consolidated south of the Lysychansk refinery. To distract the efforts of our troops, they led the offensive in the direction of Pidlisne - Lysychansk, had no success, and withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, it fires artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Klinove, Bakhmut, Vershina, and Travneve.

Our soldiers successfully stopped the enemy's reconnaissance attempt by fighting in the area of Berestovo and the offensive in the direction of Medna Ruda - Klinove. In both cases, the occupiers withdrew.

The enemy has partial success in the direction of the Rota - Vershina, trying to gain a foothold at the intersection of the E-40 highway.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, in order to restrain the actions of our troops and prevent their transfer to other directions, the enemy fired mortars, tanks, artillery, and jet artillery at the areas of the settlements of Pisky, Avdiivka, Katerynivka, Chervone, and Malynivka. They struck an air strike near Krasnohorivka.

Ukrainian soldiers stopped the occupiers' offensive in the direction of Petrovske-Shevchenko and pushed the enemy back.

In the South Bug direction, the aggressor continued firing at the positions of our troops with mortars, tanks, artillery, and jet artillery along the entire line of contact. It is possible that the enemy will carry out assault operations in certain areas in order to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region.

The enemy is holding two carriers of naval-based cruise missiles "Caliber" in readiness to launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

Our units continue to successfully carry out missile and artillery fire missions in certain areas and inflict casualties on the occupiers in close combat. "

