Forensic scientists at mobile laboratories for fixing war crime of Russians left Kyiv to Kremenchuk, - Klimenko

Police forensic scientists at specially equipped mobile laboratories went to the place of the missile strike of the Russian occupiers on the shopping and entertainment center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region

As informs Censor.NET, the chairman of the National Police of Ukraine Igor Klimenko reported about it on Facebook.

"A missile strike on the shopping center in Kremenchuk. Police forensic scientists at specially equipped mobile laboratories left Kremenchuk to work out the site of another Russian war crime in Kremenchuk," the National Police chief wrote.

He stressed: "Qualified investigators for the investigation of war crimes of the Main Investigation Departments of the National Police and the SSU will ensure a complete collection of evidence there."

He also added that on the territory of the hotel "Dniprovski Zori" (Khalamenyuka Street, 8) in Kremenchuk there is a mobile police station, where you can get or provide information about the stay of relatives and acquaintances in the shopping center, you can also call the hotline: 0 (98) ) 739 26 30.

