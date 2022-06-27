As of 19:30, 10 people were killed and 40 were injured in Kremenchuk

As of 19:30 it is known about 10 dead, and 40 more people are injured as a result of a rocket attack on the city of Kremenchuk in the Poltava region, reports SES.

As informs Censor.NET, it is spoken about it on Facebook of Service.

As of 7:15 p.m., the area of the fire in the Amstor shopping center is 10,300 square meters, the bodies of 6 people were found on the spot, 40 people applied to medical institutions, and 19 of them were hospitalized. SES equipment and Ukrzaliznytsia fire train.

In addition, 90 people and 20 units of equipment were sent (Kyiv), the State Emergency Service of Cherkasy, Kirovohrad regions, and the Ministry of Emergencies of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Later, the head of the regional military administration Lunin said that at 19:30 it is known about 10 dead.

