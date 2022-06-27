Shelling of Kharkiv: number of dead increased to 4, 19 people were wounded, from them 4 children, - Synehubiv

As a result of the shelling by Russian troops of the Northern Saltovka area in Kharkiv on Monday, at least 4 people were killed, and 19 were injured, including 4 children.

The chairman of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleg Synehubiv reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"In the evening, the enemy struck at peaceful North Saltivka and the Nemyshlyany district of Kharkiv. Unfortunately, there are 4 people killed. 19 victims, including 4 children.

Physicians provide all necessary assistance. Data on the number of victims are updated.

The occupiers hit the yards and streets - exclusively civilian infrastructure, where only civilians.

The enemy is deliberately terrorizing the civilian population. I urge everyone to be as careful as possible. Do not go outside unnecessarily. In case of an alarm - go to the shelter immediately! "- said in a statement.