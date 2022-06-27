Rashists shelled Kremenchuk from long-range Tu-22 M3 bombers from Kursk region - AFU Air Forces

The missiles that hit the mall in Kremenchuk were fired from Tu-22 M3 bombers from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Command of AFU Air Forces.

"A shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk was hit by Russian occupants with X-22 missiles fired from long-range Tu-22 M3 bombers. The Rashist planes flew from the Shaikovka airfield, and the launches were carried out from the Kursk region," the report said.

