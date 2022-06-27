SSU launched investigation into Kremenchuk shopping mall shelling: "We will do everything to identify not only those who fired shots, but also individuals who gave the order".

Security Service of Ukraine urgently launched an investigation into another war crime of the occupants - the firing of rockets at civilian objects in Kremenchuk.

This is stated by press service of Service, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The investigation has been opened under Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of laws and customs of war). Investigators are already working at the site, in particular, a team of specialists from the Main Investigation Department of the SSU has been sent to Kremenchuk.

We will do everything to identify not only those who fired the shots, but also the persons who gave the corresponding order to destroy peaceful Ukrainians. After all, there were no military or other defense facilities at the place where the missiles hit. All those involved in this blatant war crime should be severely punished!" - the message reads.

Read more: Rashists shelled Kremenchuk from long-range Tu-22 M3 bombers from Kursk region - AFU Air Forces

It will be recalled that on June 27, Russia fired rockets at a shopping center in Kremenchuk. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces, the racists fired at Kremenchuk from long-range Tu-22 M3 bombers from the Kursk region. As of 19:30, 10 people were killed and 40 were injured in Kremenchuk.