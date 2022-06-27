World will hold Kremlin accountable for its atrocities in Ukraine - Brink

U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv Brigitte Brink commented on the massive rocket attacks on Ukrainian territory on June 27.

The statement said: "Terrible messages and photos are coming from Kremenchuk after Russia's missile strike on a crowded shopping center. The world will bring the Kremlin to justice for its atrocities in Ukraine."

