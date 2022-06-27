ENG
World will hold Kremlin accountable for its atrocities in Ukraine - Brink

U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv Brigitte Brink commented on the massive rocket attacks on Ukrainian territory on June 27.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Twitter of US Embassy to Ukraine.

The statement said: "Terrible messages and photos are coming from Kremenchuk after Russia's missile strike on a crowded shopping center. The world will bring the Kremlin to justice for its atrocities in Ukraine."

