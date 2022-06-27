Pentagon on fighting for Severodonetsk: "AFU made Russians pay high price"

U.S. military intelligence believes that units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted significant damage on the Russian occupiers before tactically retreating from Severodonetsk.

Politico correspondent Jack Detch writes about it, referring to the meeting of the Pentagon official with journalists

"The Ukrainians are making them pay too high price for a very small piece of land," the Pentagon said.

U.S. intelligence also recorded that the AFU had liberated several settlements around Kherson in the past few days.

In total, the Pentagon counted about 60 missiles that the Russians launched at Kyiv, Lviv and Chernihiv regions during June 25-26. According to U.S. authorities, in Kyiv, the Russians wanted to hit an industrial facility where munitions are produced.

In addition, according to Pentagon officials, the Russians are significantly short of commanders in the army. They are increasingly recruiting officers and replenishing reserves with retired servicemen.

The official also confirmed that the Ukrainian authorities had sent a request to the US government for additional air defense systems and military helicopters.

The Detch interlocutor said that the Russians have changed their war tactics again and are now predominantly hoping for the effect of massive artillery and missile strikes.

According to him, the second round of training of about 50 Ukrainian servicemen at military bases in Europe will begin in the next few days. First of all, it will be training in operating the HIMARS launchers. But it will also be instruction in the use of M777 howitzers with M982 Excalibur guided missiles.