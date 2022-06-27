Ukrainian aviation conducted up to 20 group sorties on June 27, hitting ammunition depot and positions of two enemy BTGs - Air Force
The Air Force Command announced the results of the Ukrainian aviation during June 27.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Command.
The message notes: "During the day, June 27, the strike aviation of the Air Force carried out powerful air strikes on the positions of the occupants. In fact, Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24m bombers conducted up to 20 group combat sorties in all areas of combat operations.
As a result of the air strikes, an ammunition depot and the positions of two battalion-tactical groups of the Russian occupants were hit, and dozens of armored vehicles and enemy's manpower were destroyed.
