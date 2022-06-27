8 people were injured by missile attack on Odessa region, - OC "North"

Russia fired an X-22 cruise missile from the direction of temporarily occupied Crimea into the Odessa region, hitting a residential area in one of the region's villages.

This was stated by press service of OC "North", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"As a result of the impact of X-22 cruise missile fired from the enemy Tu-22 aircraft in the direction of the temporarily occupied Crimea, three private houses and farm buildings in a residential area of one of the villages in Odessa district of Odessa region caught fire on a total area of 500 square meters. According to updated data, light shrapnel wounds as a result of the explosion received 8 people, of which 1 child," - said in the message.

