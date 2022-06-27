ENG
This evening, occupants fired cluster shells at Mykolaiv from "Uragans", - Mayor Senkevych. PHOTO

The Russian occupants shelled Mykolaiv in the evening with "Uragan" multiple rocket launchers.

This was stated by Mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Tonight the Russian occupants once again shelled Mykolaiv with cluster shells. According to the Military Commandant's Office of the city's defense, it was a Uragan.

Private houses and a car were damaged. Cluster munitions also landed near a public transport stop," Senkevych wrote in a Telegram.

