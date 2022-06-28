ENG
Occupiers storm Lysychansk with superior forces. Our soldiers lack long-range artillery, - Haidai

Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, released information that the Russians had begun to storm Lysychansk with superior forces.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, he stated this on the air of the national TV marathon.

Haidai noted: "The occupiers are storming Lysychansk, while constantly destroying the city with all possible weapons. Quantitative advantage on the side of the enemy. Our defenders lack long-range artillery."

