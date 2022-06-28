Number of people killed by Russian attack on shopping center in Kremenchuk has risen to 18

As of 7 a.m. on June 28, 18 people were killed by a Russian missile strike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk.

The chairman of the Poltava regional military administration Dmitro Lunin reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"18 dead… Sincere condolences to family and friends. Rescuers continue to work," he wrote.

Earlier it was reported about 16 dead on 59 were wounded.

It will be recalled that on June 27, the Russians fired a missile at the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk. At that time there were about a thousand people. Forty people reported missing. President Zelensky called Russia a terrorist country. Leading politicians of the world condemned this atrocity.