Armed Forces stopped and pushed enemy back in Slovyansk direction - General Staff

The Ukrainian defenders stopped and pushed the enemy back in the direction of Dovgenke - Dolyna in the Slovyansk direction. The occupiers are trying to take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces, informs Censor.NET.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are holding a scheduled training on communication with the involvement of communication points of control points.

In the Seversky direction, the aggressor fired from artillery and jet artillery in the Pokrovka, Starykove, Porozok, and Verkhnya Pozhnya districts of the Sumy region. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of our positions of Orlan-10 UAVs in the border areas of the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the group of enemy troops focuses its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops to the state border of Ukraine and continues to conduct assault operations in order to improve the tactical situation and restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces.

Read more: Occupiers seek to surround Lysychansk, enemy is trying to block city from south and southwest, - General Staff

The enemy launched an air strike near the settlement of Yavirske and fired artillery at elements of the infrastructure near the settlements of Kharkiv, Ruska Lozova, Staryi Saltiv, Peremoha, Chepil, and Milova.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the assault of the enemy in the direction of Dovgalivka - Zaliman. The occupiers withdrew.

In the Slovyansk's direction, the enemy stormed Dovgenke-Dolyna and created conditions for an attack on Slovyansk. The main efforts are focused on continuing the offensive in the direction of Izyum - Slovyansk. They fired at artillery positions and multiple launch rocket systems. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs near the village of Hrushuvakha. Our defenders resolutely stopped the attempt of the enemy's attack in the direction of Dovhenke - Dolyna and pushed the enemy back

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 35, 000 people, 217 aircraft, 184 helicopters, 1552 tanks and 3687 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The enemy did not take active action in the Kramatorsk direction. They carried out artillery shelling of the Mayaki and Tetyanivka settlements from barrel artillery.

In the Lysychansk direction, in order to inflict losses, the occupiers, in addition to using mortars and artillery, struck air strikes in the areas of Mykolayivka and Yakovlivka.

The enemy is storming Vovchoyarivka, the southern outskirts of the Lysychansk refinery, and fighting continues.

The enemy does not give up hope to take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. In order to expose the firing positions of our units, they conducted reconnaissance by fighting in the direction of Mykolayivka - Spirne, and later conducted an offensive in that direction. Ukrainian soldiers successfully suppressed all these attempts and forced the enemy to retreat.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired artillery at the districts of Kostiantynivka, Bilohorivka, Vyimka, Pokrovsky, Bakhmut, and Soledar. The enemy is also carrying out assault operations in the direction of Myronivka - Uglehirska TPP, and the fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya areas, the enemy did not take active action, firing artillery and jet artillery at the areas of the settlements of Vodiane, Avdiivka, Katerynivka, Komar, Shcherbaky, Zelenyi Hai and Novodanylivka. They struck air strikes near Kamyanka, Avdiivka, and Shevchenko.

Our soldiers repulsed the assault in the direction of Yegorivka - Pavlivka. The enemy retreated with losses.

In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the Black Sea Fleet's naval group continues to block naval communications and reconnaissance. Two carriers of naval-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

The strike aircraft of the Air Force inflicted powerful air strikes on the positions of the occupiers. In virtually all areas of hostilities, Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24m bombers made up to twenty group combat sorties.

Also, our soldiers continue to successfully perform missile and artillery fire missions. The results are being investigated.