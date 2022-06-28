British Chief of Staff Sanders will call to prevent Third World: "This is our moment in 1937"

Britain and its allies are facing their "moment of 1937" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and must do everything possible to prevent a new world war.

This was announced by the new Chief of Staff of the British Army Patrick Sanders at an army conference in London, according to Censor.NET with reference to the "EP".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce an increase in UK defense spending this week in line with growing security concerns.

General Patrick Sanders intends to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his "expansionist ambitions" pose the greatest threat to sovereignty, democracy, and freedom to live without violence he has ever known.

Sanders, who took over as commander-in-chief last month, is expected to say his only goal is to "mobilize the army to help prevent [the spread] of war in Europe, ready to fight and win with our allies and NATO partners."

His warning will be backed by Defense Minister Ben Wallace, who is also expected to address an army conference ahead of a trip to the NATO summit.

General Sanders is expected to offer his views on the threat posed by Russia and how his army is adapting, with a greater focus on fighting in cities and restoring expensive weapons stockpiles.

"This is our moment in 1937," said the army chief. It refers to the decisive period before World War II.

"We are not at war, but we must act quickly so that we are not drawn into it because of our inability to contain territorial expansion… I will do everything in my power to ensure that the British army plays its part in preventing war," he said.

This challenge means that the military must be modernized by introducing new technologies, such as cyber warfare and long-range missiles, while maintaining traditional military skills.

General Sanders is also expected to say the military will "reconsider the capabilities of its vehicles."

According to him, deterring Russia "means more troops ready most of the time," and that he expects "all ranks to be ready to train hard and engage in hostilities."