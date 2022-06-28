As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 341 children were killed and more than 622 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of June 28, 2022, more than 963 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 341 children died and more than 622 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 336, Kharkiv region - 183, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 57, Kherson region - 52, Mykolaiv region - 48, Zaporizhia region - 31, Sumy region - 17," the statement reads.

It is reported that on the night of June 28 because of an attack by occupiers of Ochakov of the Mykolaiv area the 6-year-old girl was mortally wounded.

On June 27, a 14-year-old boy was killed in an enemy air strike in Lysychansk.

According to juvenile prosecutors, on June 27, the aggressor's military fired on the Nemyshlyany district of Kharkiv, injuring five boys between the ages of 8 and 12.

"On June 26, a 9-year-old boy was injured during a shelling by Russian troops in the village of Malynivka, Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region," the statement said.

2061 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces. Of these, 213 were completely destroyed.