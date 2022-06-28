NATO will strengthen support for Ukraine at summit in Madrid, - Stoltenberg

At the Madrid Summit, NATO will strengthen its support for Ukraine now and in the long run.

This was announced by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg after talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NET reports.

"I spoke with President Vladimir Zelensky about Russia's aggressive war. At our NATO summit, we will strengthen our support for our close partner Ukraine now and in the long run. NATO allies support you," Stoltenberg tweeted on Tuesday.

