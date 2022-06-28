Any attempt to "encroach" on Crimea is Third world war, - Medvedev

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said that attempts to encroach on the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea will be seen as a declaration of war on the Russian Federation.

He said this in an interview with Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"For us, Crimea is part of Russia. And it is forever. Any attempt to encroach on Crimea is a declaration of war on our country. And if a NATO member country does it, it is a conflict with the entire North Atlantic Alliance. World War III. A total catastrophe," Medvedev said.

He also claims that the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO "does not threaten Russia with anything particularly new."

Whereas, they say, Ukraine in NATO is "an order of magnitude more dangerous due to the existence of unresolved territorial disputes."