The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation commented on the attack on the mall in Kremenchuk and stated that they allegedly beat the hangars with weapons, and the mall itself was allegedly not working at the time of the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"Yesterday in Kremenchuk in Poltava region, Russian PKS struck at hangars with weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries, near the Kremenchuk road machinery plant.

The weapons and ammunition concentrated there to be sent to the Ukrainian group in the Donbas were hit, and the detonation of the ammunition stored in the hangar caused a fire in the shopping center nearby, which was not functioning," the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country noted.

It will be recalled that on June 27, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk. At that time there were about a thousand people. As of 6 a.m. on June 28, 16 Ukrainians were killed and 59 wounded. Another 40 people reported missing. President Zelensky called Russia a terrorist country. Leading politicians of the world condemned this atrocity.