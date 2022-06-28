Ukraine returned bodies of 46 more fallen soldiers, from them 21 - defenders of "Azovstal", - Ministry of Reintegration. PHOTO

Ukraine returned the bodies of 46 fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

As it is noted, in the Zaporizhia region the next operation to return of bodies of the lost Ukrainian servicemen took place.

"Ukraine has returned the bodies of 46 heroic defenders for their dignified burial. 21 of them are Azovstal defenders. The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine," the statement reads.

