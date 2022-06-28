ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
3369 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
25 544 36
war (20293) Danilov (243) Crimea (2038) Medvedev (78) Russia (9728)

Danilov - Medvedev: "Return of occupied Crimea will be made without attempts, immediately"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

данілов

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov responded to Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who said that the attempt to encroach on the occupied Crimea would be seen as a declaration of war.

He reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"I want to reassure Mr. Medvedev: 'Your Crimea' can only be in the sick anti-Semitic, Ukrainophobic imagination of certain Kremlin figures, and there will be no attempt. The return of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea will be carried out without attempt, immediately," he said.

We will remind, that earlier the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev declared that attempts to encroach on the peninsula of Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation will be considered a declaration of war to the Russian Federation.

Read more: Any attempt to "encroach" on Crimea is Third world war, - Medvedev

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 