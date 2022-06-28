Dmytro Antonenko, soldier of Armed Forces of Ukraine, died in battles for Ukraine

Today, June 28, Dmytro Antonenko, one of the managing partners of ACF Partners, died.

The soldier of AFU, the deputy of the Kharkiv City Council Ihor Cherniak reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Dmytro Antonenko died. My best friend. The best lawyer. The best father. The best man. The best son. He died in battle while performing his duties," Cherniak wrote.

Dmytro is survived by his wife and daughter. Cherniak calls for family support.

