Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk: It is known about more than 20 dead, 59 people were injured

The rocket attack on the mall in Kremenchuk killed more than 20 people, there are reports of more than 40 missing.

This was announced during a briefing by Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday, the occupiers launched an insidious missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchuk, when there were about a thousand people. It is already known about more than 20 dead and 59 wounded, 25 of whom were hospitalized. There are also more than 40 reports from relatives of missing people who may have been in the mall during the shelling," he said.

It will be recalled that on June 27, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk. At that time there were about a thousand people. As of 6 a.m. on June 28, 16 Ukrainians were killed and 59 wounded. Another 40 people reported missing. President Zelensky called Russia a terrorist country. Leading politicians of the world condemned this atrocity.

