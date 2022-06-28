Six battalions of army of Belarus strengthen on border with Ukraine, - Motuzyanyk

Belarus has concentrated about six battalions of its army near Ukraine and is strengthening the border area. Also trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Oleksander Motuzyanyk declared it today during a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Volyn and Polissya direction. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus up to six battalions are strengthening the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in Brest and Gomel regions and trying to conduct air reconnaissance in the border areas with Ukraine and Poland," Motuzyanyk said.

He also added that the threat of Russia's use of missile weapons and air strikes from the territory of Belarus continues.

Read more: Klitschko met with mayor of Madrid: He showed what Russian barbarians are doing in Ukraine. PHOTOS