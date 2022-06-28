ENG
France will send to Ukraine "considerable quantity" of armored personnel carriers, - Minister of Defense Lecorny

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that Paris would send a "significant number" of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

He stated this in an interview with BFMTV, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"For rapid movement in areas under enemy fire, armies need armored vehicles ... Therefore, France will deliver a significant number of vehicles such as VAB (armored vehicle of the leading edge. - Ed.), Which are equipped with weapons," said the minister.

The hospital also confirmed the sending to Ukraine of six additional ACS "Caesar" in addition to the twelve, which have already been transferred to the Armed Forces.

