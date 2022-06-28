Russia can't and shouldn't win in Ukraine, we will continue sanctions against Russian Federation, - Macron

Russia cannot and should not win, Ukraine's support and sanctions against Russia will continue.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia cannot and should not win, our support for Ukraine and our sanctions against Russia will continue as long as necessary and with the necessary intensity in the coming weeks and months," Macron said.

According to him, as for Putin, his latest speeches are absolutely clear, he wants Ukraine to capitulate.

"The aggression on Ukrainian soil has a single goal - the capitulation of Ukraine. This is not called negotiations. Therefore, we will continue sanctions against Russia, we will continue to support Ukraine and its people," Macron said.

