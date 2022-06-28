There is no need to recognize Russia as sponsor of terrorism, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron says there is no need to use the term "state sponsor of terrorism" against Russia to impose sanctions on it.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We condemn these war crimes, but we do not need any qualifications to impose these sanctions on Russia," Macron said when was asked about Russia as a "state that finances terrorism."

