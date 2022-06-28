ENG
Rashists hit rocket on Station of technical service in Dnipro: Under blockages workers of service station, rescuers extinguish fire

The Russian occupiers hit a missile at a service station in the Dnieper.

The mayor Borys Filatov reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET transfers.

"Russian freaks have just fired a rocket at the Avtodiesel service station, the best service station where all Dnipro residents have been repairing their diesel cars.

Including me. ... No military, no weapons, no equipment. Nothing! Ordinary Dnipro residents, locksmiths, and workers are now under the rubble.

Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," the statement said.

Watch more: Explosions are heard in Dnipro, there is "arrival". VIDEO

