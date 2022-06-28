It is in NATO's interests to ensure Ukraine's victory, otherwise Alliance will be in greater danger, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasizes that rising world energy prices should not affect Ukraine's long-term support in the war with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

According to Stoltenberg, there is no denying that NATO countries are "paying the price" because of the effects of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"But we must remember that today the highest price is paid by the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They are actually fighting every day. We see casualties. We see attacks on cities and civilian infrastructure: hospitals, schools. I recognize that people in NATO's Allies and Partners see the effects of the war on high energy prices, and I share that concern. The political leaders of the Allies decide this differently, but this is a completely different situation compared to the situation in which people are being killed in Ukraine and where we see atrocities," the Secretary General of the Alliance explained.

Ukraine's assistance, Stoltenberg continued, is a moral and political commitment to Ukraine.

"This will be our world. The world of NATO allies will be in greater danger if Putin wins the war. Therefore, it is in our interest to ensure that Ukraine wins as a sovereign independent state, and therefore we must provide as much support as necessary," he said.

In his opinion, in the future the price for the West will be higher if we do not make efforts to win Ukraine now.

Watch more: Explosions are heard in Dnipro, there is "arrival". VIDEO