ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16142 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
4 814 18
war (20322) occupation (1578) referendum (122) Russia (9730) Petro Andriuschenko (228)

Russian occupants have scheduled "referendum" on Donbass annexation for September 11, - adviser to Mariupol mayor Andriushchenko

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

рф

The Russian occupiers plan to hold a "referendum" on September 11, 2022 on the annexation of Donetsk.

This was stated in Тelegram by adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko,передає Цензор.НЕТ.

"A referendum" on the annexation of the Donetsk region to Russia is scheduled for September 11, 2022. The occupation administrations received instructions to prepare venues and "holding commissions" and handed them over, in particular, to committees of self-organization of the population. They are preparing the holding to celebrate the liberation of Donbass from the Nazi invaders. At the same time as the Soviet "Day of the city of Mariupol". Symbolism in everything...," Andriushchenko wrote.

Read more: Occupiers plan to hold "referendum" on accession of Zaporizhia region to Russia this year

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 