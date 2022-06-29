Russian occupants have scheduled "referendum" on Donbass annexation for September 11, - adviser to Mariupol mayor Andriushchenko

The Russian occupiers plan to hold a "referendum" on September 11, 2022 on the annexation of Donetsk.

This was stated in Тelegram by adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko,передає Цензор.НЕТ.

"A referendum" on the annexation of the Donetsk region to Russia is scheduled for September 11, 2022. The occupation administrations received instructions to prepare venues and "holding commissions" and handed them over, in particular, to committees of self-organization of the population. They are preparing the holding to celebrate the liberation of Donbass from the Nazi invaders. At the same time as the Soviet "Day of the city of Mariupol". Symbolism in everything...," Andriushchenko wrote.

