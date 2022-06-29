ENG
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
As result of enemy blow on high-rise building in Mykolaiv 2 people were lost, 3 were wounded, - Kim

In the morning in Mykolaiv explosions sounded, Russians hit a high-rise building, and there are dead and wounded.

As Censor.NET transfers, the chairman of the regional military administration of the Mykolaiv area Vitaly Kim reported about it in the telegram.

"After the attack on the high-rise building, 3 people were wounded and 2 were killed. An SES officer was also injured," the statement reads.

