As result of Russian armed aggression in Ukraine, 341 children died. Number of wounded has increased - more than 627, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 968 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation in our country. As of the morning of June 29, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 341. The number of injured has increased - more than 627.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 338, Kharkiv region - 183, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 58, Kherson region - 52, Mykolaiv region - 48, Zaporizhia region - 31, Sumy region - 17," the statement reads.

It is known that on June 28 the troops of the Russian Federation fired at the civilian infrastructure of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, a 9-year-old boy was wounded.

"On June 28, as a result of rocket fire by the enemy of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, a 3-month-old baby and a girl aged 14 and 15 were injured. On June 27, a 15-year-old boy was blown up by a grenade while examining debris in the central district of Mariupol, as a result of which he was injured," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces damaged 2,092 educational institutions. Of these, 213 were completely destroyed.