During day, Russians fired on Kharkiv region with MLRS and fired missiles. Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed enemy in direction of Dementievka, - Synehubiv

During the day, the Russian occupiers fired MLRS and fired rockets at the region's civilian infrastructure.

"In Kharkiv, the Industrial, Shevchenkivsky, and Slobidsky districts suffered. During the day, the enemy fired on the Industrial district, and 5 people were hospitalized. Private houses, outbuildings, and warehouses were damaged.

The occupiers hit the Shevchenkivskyi district for about 23 hours. The explosion shattered windows in the house, 1 woman received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. After 11 p.m., the Russians struck again at one of the infrastructure facilities in the Slobidsky district. There was a fire. There are no victims beforehand, "the statement reads.

During the day, the occupiers fired on the Izium, Chuguiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

"In Pechenigy, Chuhuiv district, a boiler house, a hospital, a children's playground, and residential houses were damaged. The Russians fired artillery at the village of Ivashky, the Zolochiv community.

As a result of the shelling of Tsyrkuniv, Kharkiv district, unfortunately, 2 people died - men aged 29 and 36, 1 wounded. Two more wounded in the Dergachiv community," Synehubiv said.

The head of the Kharkiv region stressed that the Armed Forces repulsed the assault and forced the occupiers to withdraw in the areas of Dementievka, Dovgalivka, and Zaliman and hold positions, including in the hot Izyum direction.