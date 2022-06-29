Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 35,450 people, 217 aircraft, 185 helicopters, 1,572 tanks and 3,720 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 29, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 35,450 people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, informs Censor.NET.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 29.06 are approximately:

personnel - about 35,450 (+200) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1572 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3720 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 781 (+3) units,

MLRS - 246 (+3) units,

means of air defense - 103 (+1) units,

aircraft - 217 (+0) units,

helicopters - 185 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 640 (+4),

cruise missiles - 142 (+3),

ships / boats - 14 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2598 (+9) units,

special equipment - 61 (+0).

The data are still being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction," the General Staff said.