Putin wanted less NATO but got opposite - Stoltenberg on accession of Sweden and Finland to Alliance

Putin, in an effort to reduce NATO's presence in Europe by starting a war in Ukraine, has achieved the opposite goal by forcing Finland and Sweden, which have traditionally maintained neutrality, to join the Alliance.

This was stated by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, informs Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We will invite Finland and Sweden to join NATO. It shows that our doors are open and that President Putin has not succeeded in closing NATO's doors. On the contrary. It is the opposite of what he wanted. He wanted less NATO, but President Putin got more NATO as Finland and Sweden join our Alliance, "he said.

Biden agreed with this view, using neologisms that "Putin sought Finnishization (neutrality, as it used to be in Finland), and received NATOization (more NATO members) of Europe."

Read more: High energy and food prices are caused exclusively by Putin's aggression - Stoltenberg