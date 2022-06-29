ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4871 visitors online
News SocietyWar in Ukraine War
48 618 41
Russian Army (6200) war (20360) weapons (2428) USA (3679) elimination (2601)

Ukrainian artillerymen from American M777 gun destroyed four Russian self-propelled artillery units 2C3 "Acacia". VIDEO

News Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

Artillerymen of the 81st Brigade of the Assault Troops of Ukraine and the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the battery Self-propelled artillery unit 2C3 "Acacia" of the Russian occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian fighters published a video of the result of the successful attack on their social network page. The recording shows four destroyed Russian cars. It is noted that the Russian self-propelled artillery units were hit by an American M777 cannon.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 35,250 people, 217 aircraft, 185 helicopters, 1,567 tanks and 3,704 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 