We will continue to support Ukraine to win, - NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, opening Madrid Summit

Opening the Madrid Summit, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would continue to provide unprecedented support to Ukraine to win the war against Russia.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

"We will approve a comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine and reaffirm our unprecedented support for Ukraine's right to self-defense to ensure that Ukraine wins," Stoltenberg said in his opening remarks at the opening of the first session of the alliance's summit in Madrid.

Stoltenberg said he was "glad that President Zelensky will join us today." "The courage of the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces inspires the world. NATO allies continue to stand by Ukraine. We are meeting at a key moment, and our Madrid summit will be a transformation summit. The decisions we make will determine our security for decades to come," he said.

He said the leaders came together at a time when "authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China are openly challenging the international order based on law." "We will approve a new strategic concept - a plan for our future security. We will continue to strengthen our deterrence and defense with a large number of forces, increase preparedness and stronger capabilities. We will ensure that our alliance is properly equipped to meet new security challenges. And we will strengthen our partnership in the immediate neighborhood and around the world. We will demonstrate that NATO's doors remain open by inviting Finland and Sweden to join our alliance," Stoltenberg said.

The leaders greeted these words with applause.

