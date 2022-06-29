NATO's open door policy should not resemble old turnstiles of Kyiv metro, - Zelensky

Russia itself must seek dialogue and reconsider its understanding of NATO's eastern flank.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech at the NATO summit, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia needs to be isolated. It should not be in those international structures that it wants to destroy. There should be no dialogues that do not make sense until it starts looking for this dialogue itself. It should look for dialogue itself, so look for peace.

And for the sake of peace, the understanding of NATO's eastern flank must be reconsidered," he said.

Zelensky stated that all NATO countries in the east are in favor of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

"NATO's open door policy should not resemble the old Kyiv metro turnstiles: they are open, and when you approach, the turnstiles close until you pay. Has Ukraine not paid enough yet? Is our contribution to the defense of both Europe and the whole civilization still insufficient? What else is needed then?" the head of state asked.

"We need security guarantees. And you have to find a place for Ukraine in the common security space.

Either immediate, sufficient aid to Ukraine to win - or Russia's postponed war with you," the president concluded.

