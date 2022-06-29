NATO's doors are open and this also applies to Bucharest decision on Ukraine's membership, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that NATO's doors remain open, as does the decision of the Bucharest Summit on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Thus, Stoltenberg answered the question of whether Ukraine will be able to join NATO without implementing the Membership Action Plan, as in Finland and Sweden. "Today (by deciding to invite Finland and Sweden to NATO), we have demonstrated that NATO's doors remain open, and this applies to the decision made in Bucharest on membership for Ukraine," he said.

Speaking about the session of the summit, during which the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the leaders, Stoltenberg said that "words of strong support were heard in the meeting hall." "And not only support, but also announcements of additional aid - weapons, equipment, which the allies are now supplying to Ukraine. Germany and Norway have announced additional aid, and the Netherlands has announced the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine," the secretary general added.

Stoltenberg noted that "the allies are ready for a long way." "Wars are unpredictable. But we have to be ready for a long journey, and it was also a clear message from all of us in President Zelensky's hall. Because they (Ukrainians) are fighting for their independence, fighting for values ​​that are important for NATO, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. Our focus now is on supporting Ukraine. This war will stop at the negotiating table at some stage. But it is important that Ukraine reaches an agreement on terms that are acceptable to Ukraine. Therefore, we will support them on the battlefield," he assured.