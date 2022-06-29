Largest exchange of prisoners since February 24: 144 Ukrainian defenders returned to Homeland, including 43 "Azovs", - MID of Ministry of Defense

Another exchange of prisoners took place, thanks to which 144 Ukrainian defenders returned home. This is the largest exchange since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the MID of Ministry of Defense.

Of the 144 fired, 95 were defenders of Azovstal, including 43 servicemen of the Azov Regiment.

- 59 soldiers of the National Guard;

- 30 - Navy;

- 28 - Armed Forces of Ukraine;

- 17 - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine;

- 9 - Territorial Defense;

- 1 - of the National Police of Ukraine.

Of these, 23 are officers and 69 are sergeants and non-commissioned officers. The oldest of those released turned 65, the youngest - 19 ", said in a statement.

It is noted that most of the released Ukrainians have serious injuries: gunshot and shrapnel wounds, explosive injuries, burns, fractures, amputations of limbs. They all receive appropriate emergency medical and psychological care.

