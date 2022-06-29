President of Indonesia Widodo handing over to Zelensky request to take special part in G20 summit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo handing over to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky a request to take a special part in the G20 (G20) summit.

"I have conveyed the request to President Zelensky to take a special part in the "Great Twenty" summit, which will be in Bali at the fall of the leaves in 2022. It is even more important that all countries should respect the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the president," the president said at the conference meeting. Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday, reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

He voiced on the need for a peaceful solution to the conflict. Declaring that it is not difficult to get in touch with the President of the Russian Federation Volodymyr Putin and hang out your message to the world.

"I will have a meeting soon with President Putin, and I will also hang our prayers to the world for you," the President of Indonesia said.

