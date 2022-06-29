Top 5 key NATO statements on Russia at Alliance's summit in Madrid

Russia, which waged a full-scale war in Europe for the first time since the end of World War II, was a central theme at the NATO summit in Madrid.

The main event of the meeting of NATO leaders in Spain, along with the accession of Finland and Sweden to the Alliance, was Russia's first recognition of "the most significant and immediate threat to Allied security and peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area."

This is stated in the adopted NATO Strategic Concept, which has not been revised since 2010, which also explicitly states that Russia is modernizing and expanding its nuclear systems, signaling their possible use. Leaders have also adopted a final declaration at the NATO summit in Madrid, in which the Alliance places full responsibility for the food and energy crisis on Russia, calling on Russia to end the war immediately and on Belarus to take part in the war.

TSN.ua collected the top 5 important mentions of Russia in the Strategic Concept and the final declaration of the summit.

1. The Russian Federation violated the norms and principles that provided for a stable and predictable order of European security. We cannot rule out the possibility of an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Allies (NATO member states - ed.).

2. Russia is the most significant and direct threat to the security of allies, as well as peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area. It seeks to establish spheres of influence and direct control through coercion, subversion, aggression and annexation.

3. Russia must stop this war immediately and withdraw from Ukraine. Belarus must stop its complicity in this war.

4. The deepening of the strategic partnership between China and Russia and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undermine the international order based on rules are contrary to our values ​​and interests.

5. Russia is also deliberately deepening the food and energy crisis, which is affecting billions of people around the world, including through its military actions. NATO members work closely together to support international efforts to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain and reduce the severity of the global food crisis.

