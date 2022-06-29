Bridge over Irpin river destroyed in Kyiv region, one person died, incident causes are being investigated - RMA. PHOTO
In the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region, near the village. Demidova destroyed the bridge over the river Irpin
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
"According to preliminary information, one person was killed and two were injured. Qualified medical care is being provided to the victims. Rescuers and emergency services are working on the spot. Investigations are underway to find out the causes of the incident. Traffic across the bridge is currently restricted," the statement said. .
