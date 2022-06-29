89% of Ukrainian citizens are against surrendering territory to Russia for peace, - Wall Street Journal poll

About 89% of citizens of our country consider unacceptable a potential agreement with Russia providing for territorial concessions of Ukraine for the sake of peace.

That's according to the results of a new survey commissioned by the Wall Street Journal and the NORC Research Institute at the University of Chicago, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda.

66% of respondents are convinced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to regain control of the territories that Russia has occupied since the full-scale invasion in February of this year. Only 10% of respondents expressed doubts about this.

Slightly more than half - 53% of Ukrainians questioned - are convinced that the AFU will be able to dislodge Russian forces from all of Ukraine, including the occupied Crimea and Donbas.

An overwhelming majority of respondents (81%) oppose negotiations to leave Russia the territories that Russian forces seized before the full-scale invasion - Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

More than half of Ukrainians interviewed said that they lost acquaintances or relatives during the war.

Two-thirds of respondents admitted that they had lost their jobs or opportunities to earn a living because of the war.

78% of respondents support the way Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts to the Russian invasion. 7% of the respondents consider the actions of the Ukrainian president to be weak.

As for military and financial assistance to Ukraine during a full-scale invasion, 89 percent of Ukrainians surveyed expressed satisfaction with the support of Poland, which has accepted 3 million refugees from Ukraine and is providing Kiev with weapons. Three-quarters of respondents were satisfied with U.S. assistance. 27% of respondents expressed satisfaction with the help of France, 22% are satisfied with the support of Germany.

The survey was conducted from June 9 to 13 by telephone among adults in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government and among the displaced.