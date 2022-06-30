Rashists dropped aerial bomb on humanitarian aid depots in Luhansk region, - Haidai

In the Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers bombed a warehouse with humanitarian aid.

This was stated by the Head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhii Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"An aerial bomb hit our humanitarian aid depots. The hangars were almost destroyed and transports were damaged. There were no casualties," Haidai noted.

According to the official, about 15 thousand civilians remain in Lysychansk. There is a "quiet" evacuation.

Alternative routes are being used to bring in humanitarian trucks, as the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway is not passable due to shelling.

