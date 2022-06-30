As result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine, 341 children died. Number of wounded has increased - more than 631, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 972 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation in our country. As of the morning of June 30, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 341. The number of injured has increased - more than 631.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 338, Kharkiv region - 185, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 60, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 31," the report says.

Thus, on June 27, as a result of shelling by the Russian troops in the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, two boys aged 13 and 15 were wounded.

On June 29, the occupiers once again shelled the Chuguyiv district of the Kharkiv region. An 11-year-old girl was injured.

2,096 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 215 were completely destroyed.

