Enemy fired 10 missiles at Mykolaiv per day. As result of falling into high-rise building - 6 dead and 6 injured - Kim

Over the past day, the enemy has not stopped shelling populated areas of the Mykolaiv region. There are dead and wounded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the regional military administration of the Mykolaiv Region, Vitaliy Kim.

"Yesterday morning, June 29, more than ten rockets were fired in Mykolaiv and its suburbs. A residential apartment building was hit, where 6 dead and 6 injured are currently known. The rocket also hit a recreation center and a garage cooperative," the message says.

In addition, the enemy does not stop shelling the villages and towns of the region.

"In the Bashtan district, the shelling of villages along the demarcation line in the Berezneguvat community continues. According to preliminary information, yesterday afternoon, June 29, two people (civilians, spouses) were injured. Information about the damage is being clarified. At night and this morning, June 30, there were shelling in the Shirokivska community. One residential building was destroyed, and two were damaged. There were no casualties," the report said.

Kim added that yesterday, June 29, in the afternoon, shelling of the Pervomayska community, Mykolaiv district, was recorded, as a result of which residential buildings were damaged. Also yesterday, June 29, shelling took place in the Halytsynivska community. The consequences are clarified.